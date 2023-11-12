Ray Parlour recalls when Kolo Toure took out Arsene Wenger in training

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has recalled when Kolo Toure was on trial at the club and was taking everyone out in training.

The Ivorian defender joined the Gunners in 2002 and stayed until 2009 when he left to join Manchester City.

Before the Gunners signed him, he had to go through a trial and he passed, but not without drama.

Toure was so aggressive in training that he was taking out the Gunner’s best attackers, but the most interesting part of the session was when he took out Wenger with a two-footed challenge.

He and Parlour discussed this moment on Talk Sport and Parlour said:

‘We had big games coming up, and with Henry and Bergkamp out, we could not win the league, simple as that… and we had a trialist kick them.

‘So anyway, the next ball goes in, and Toure makes a really good interception.

‘The ball spins up, and then he follows the ball; the ball lands right at Arsene Wenger’s feet. Boof, he takes him out.’

Every player that goes on trial wants to earn a contract and they already know they must impress.

Toure did his best to ensure the trial was successful and it worked. He probably earned the deal because he took out Wenger, so it was worth the risk eventually.

