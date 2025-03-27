Ray Parlour refuses to write Arsenal off before the Real Madrid game

Arsenal’s next Champions League fixture sees them face Real Madrid, a daunting challenge that has led many to dismiss their chances before a ball has even been kicked.

Mikel Arteta’s squad possesses significant talent, yet they enter this match as clear underdogs. Real Madrid, the most successful club in the competition’s history, remains a dominant force in European football and is widely considered a favourite to win the tournament each year. Given their pedigree, any team facing them encounters an immense challenge, and Arsenal is no exception.

However, this underdog status could work in Arsenal’s favour. With most observers expecting them to be eliminated, they will play under considerably less pressure. In such situations, teams can sometimes thrive, as they are not burdened by the weight of expectation. The Gunners may well take advantage of this and approach the game with freedom and determination, knowing they have little to lose.

Few clubs face Real Madrid in the Champions League with genuine confidence. Their history, experience, and quality make them a formidable opponent, particularly in the latter stages of the competition. Nevertheless, former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has refused to write off his former club, expressing belief in their ability to rise to the occasion.

As quoted by Mirror Football, Parlour stated:

“You have to have no fear. Some of the players in the squad have played in cup finals, the World Cup and Euro finals, so this is the pinnacle of club football.

“Arsenal must defend well. They have the capability of doing so, with a great keeper and top defence – and especially Saliba and Gabriel in the middle. It may come down to set pieces, and Arsenal are strong here.”

Parlour’s comments highlight the importance of mentality, discipline, and resilience in a fixture of this magnitude. If Arsenal approach the match with a sense of defeat before it even begins, there would be little point in stepping onto the pitch. Instead, they must embrace the challenge, trust in their ability, and compete with belief. While the odds may be against them, football is unpredictable, and Arsenal has an opportunity to prove their doubters wrong.

