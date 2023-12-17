Ray Parlour reveals his favourite Arsenal shirt and its huge significance

Arsenal has had some superb jerseys over the years, and every season, their kit makers deliver masterpieces that fans most fans love.

Their current outfitter is Adidas, and they have been impressive with some of their recent designs for the Gunners.

However, former star Ray Parlour was asked which Arsenal jersey has been his favourite so far, and understandably, he picked a shirt he wore during his playing days.

Parlour wrote in the Daily Mail:

“I have to go for Arsenal’s ‘bruised banana’ yellow away shirt because I made my debut in it. That’s the most important memory in that kit.

“You grow up as a kid dreaming you will one day play for Arsenal. It wasn’t a great debut — I gave away a penalty against Liverpool at Anfield in January 1992 for a foul on Ronny Rosenthal — but that kit has always been iconic.

“When people first saw it they said: ‘What is this kit?’ ”

Just Arsenal Opinion

If you ask different Arsenal players their favourite shirt, they are very likely to pick a jersey they wore when they played for the club.

This does not mean the other shirts were not good enough, and we must acknowledge that only a few Arsenal shirts have been terrible in the club’s history.

We have had more shirts that have been hits than misses and we can expect more top designs in the future.

