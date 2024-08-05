Ray Parlour reveals the difference between Wenger and Arteta after Spaniard’s recent decision

Mikel Arteta is becoming one of the best managers in Europe, and his recent decision to axe Emile Smith Rowe shows that, unlike Arsene Wenger, he is not afraid to make tough decisions.

Wenger was Arsenal’s manager for two decades, and he helped groom some of the best talents to ever wear the Gunners’ jersey.

The Frenchman bought some stars and promoted many from the club’s academy, and one theme of his tenure was that he was almost always loyal to his players.

Ray Parlour admits that Arteta is a little different in that aspect. While the Spaniard loves and trusts his players, he is never afraid to make tough decisions.

Parlour said this to The Sun after the sale of Emile Smith Rowe. He said:

“Arteta is ruthless. He has learned that from Pep. If you’re not doing your job, you’re out.

“It could be argued that in my time, Arsene Wenger was too loyal and wanted continuity with the same players — but Arteta is fearless.

“Managers live by decisions and he hasn’t made many bad ones.

“I doubted him for dropping Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya but now no one talks about it.

“Fair play to him for having the balls to leave people out and sell them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The world of football is changing fast, and if a manager fails to make a decision nowadays, they might regret it at a later date.

Arteta has done brilliantly to ensure that his team keeps improving, and it will inevitably cost some players their careers at the club.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…