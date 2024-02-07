Ray Parlour reveals why ruthless Wenger dropped him one time

Ray Parlour has opened up on a time he was dropped by Arsene Wenger because the gaffer learnt he headbutted a bar.

Wenger is one of the nicest men around and ended his time at Arsenal as one of the best managers on the planet.

He is the type of coach that his players loved and would die on the pitch for.

However, he also did not tolerate certain things, and Parlour was shocked to be benched for what he considered a minor offence to be overlooked.

Speaking about the time he was dropped for a game, he said, as quoted by The Sun:

“He [Wenger] wasn’t the sort of man to fall out with really.

“He’d leave you out though. I remember I got left out once because I think I went over the top a little bit in the week.

“I remember I headbutted a bar, believe it or not. I got tangled up in the stool, and somehow headbutted the bar and he found out about it.

“He left me out for a game or so but he was such a nice man and he would always try to do the best for you.

“You’d run through a brick wall for him but I could argue I’d do it for any manager because I wanted Arsenal to be the best team they could be and I was an Arsenal fan.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wenger was one of the best man-managers, and the Frenchman had players willing to do their best for him all the time.

Parlour might be surprised by the decision to drop him, but Wenger certainly made it to help him and the rest of the squad.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends OZZY, EAMONN And JONATHON picking their BEST EVER Arsenal XI since moving to the Emirates in 2006- Who would you choose?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…