Ray Parlour slams former Gunner after his recent revelation

Ray Parlour has slammed Alexis Sanchez for disturbingly claiming that he wanted out of Manchester United after his first training session with the Red Devils.

Sanchez decided against renewing terms with Arsenal in 2018 and he was offered a mammoth salary that Arsenal couldn’t match by Manchester United and he moved to Old Trafford.

The Gunners were trying to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer and they accepted United’s swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Emirates.

Manchester City had been favourites to land the Chilean, but the Citizens were blown away by Manchester United’s offer of £560,000-a-week, which was more than double the amount that City was offering him at the time.

Sanchez’s spell at United was a disastrous one and he recently revealed that he knew he had made the wrong choice from his very first training session with the Red Devils.

However, Parlour is shocked by such an admission and wondered why he wouldn’t know that he was stepping into a different environment and that he would need to get used to how things are done there.

“I can’t believe you want to leave a club after ONE training session,” ranted Parlour on Friday’s TalkSport Breakfast. “How does that work?!

“You’ve got to give yourself a chance; it’s new surroundings and a different way of training than at Arsenal.

“And it shouldn’t come down to wages, but he was on £560,000-a-week and he wants to leave straight away?! You’ve got to work hard.”

When quizzed about whether Sanchez would have fared better joining City rather than United, Ray interjected: “Why is he so greedy then?

“If he really wanted to join Man City, why didn’t he cut his wages down and say, ‘I’ll sign for £250,000-a-week’? Surely he can live on £250,000-a-week?

“He got £560,000-a-week when he went to Manchester United. That’s scary.

“How can you say, as a player, when you turn up to a club you want to leave the next day?

“That’s not right. That mentality should not be in a footballer.

“You should say, ‘it’s Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve got to fight for my position and make sure I try to perform like I did at Arsenal’.

“It might be a different style of football, it might not suit him, but you’ve got to try and win the fans over, the players over – everybody over. And that is what he didn’t do.”