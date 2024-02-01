Ray Parlour suggests that Arteta calls Wenger for help to win the Premier League

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour has recommended that current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seek guidance from Arsene Wenger on winning the Premier League title, especially as we approach a crucial stage of the season.

With aspirations of securing the championship, Arsenal finds itself in contention among the top clubs in the league. However, a setback at the conclusion of 2023 saw the team relinquish valuable points, creating a challenging path to the top.

To enhance their chances of claiming the title, Arsenal must secure victories in their upcoming matches while also relying on competitors such as Liverpool and Manchester City to drop points. In light of these circumstances, Parlour suggests that Mikel Arteta could benefit from seeking advice and insights on navigating such crucial stages from Arsene Wenger.

Parlour thinks some tips from Wenger could help Arteta and said, as quoted by Star Sports:

“I’m sure if Mikel wanted to have a chat with Arsene Wenger then I’m sure he’d be up for it because he’s not that sort of man to turn him down.

“I’m sure if Mikel phoned him up, he’d help him as much as he could towards the end of the season.”

He added: “There’s a little bit of Arsene Wenger in Mikel Arteta. I’m sure there’s a little bit of Pep Guardiola too. You can see certain attributes in him.”

Wenger is a Premier League champion, and his team went through the only unbeaten season in the Premier League era.

He definitely can help the current Arsenal coaches with some tips to find success in the competition.

