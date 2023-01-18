Ray Parlour suggests the two rational signings that could save Arsenal’s transfer window

Is This How Arsenal Can Still Have A Successful Winter Transfer Window?

Can Arsenal still have a dream winter transfer window despite missing out on their top winter target? Why can’t they? In fact, if you listen to Ray Parlour’s prescription for Arteta and Edu for the winter transfer window, you might believe Arsenal can turn their transfer window from disaster to success in the next few days.

Arsenal needs to strengthen their midfield and attack, according to Parlour, and a move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans could do wonders for Arteta’s project this season.

About Ivan Toney, Parlour admitted, “I still believe in Ivan Toney. I really liked the way he plays. He’s always on people’s shoulders. We all know he’s been brilliant for Brentford this season. This is no disrespecting Brentford because they’re doing so well, but imagine you have got Odegaard and Saka giving you chances as well; we might score a lot more goals than what he has done. I don’t know how much the price would be for Ivan Toney. He’s very unlucky not to go to the World Cup.”

About Tieleman’s transfer, he emphasised the obvious fact that Arsenal need to take advantage of the bargain the Leicester man can be signed for, saying, “I’m always worried that Partey is going to pick up an injury because we saw in recent seasons that he’s got injured and been out for quite a while with his thigh sprains.

“Tielemans was mentioned in that midfield area. He is very different to Partey in that respect. I know Partey is very good at winning the ball back. Very similar to Petit and Gilberto Silva. So it’s a bit of a defensive midfielder, but obviously good on the ball as well that can make things happen. With Tielemans. He doesn’t have long left in his contract. So Arsenal can put a little cheeky bid in.”

After the summer transfer window closed in 2022, it was clear that Arsenal would sign an attacker and a midfielder this winter. If Arsenal had signed Mykhailo Mudryk for the high asking price, there was no guarantee that they would have enough money to bolster their midfield. With his current budget, Arteta can make two rational signings, one for his midfield and one for his attack.

We’ll have to wait and see if he goes the Ray Parlour route.

Daniel O



