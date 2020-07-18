Ray Parlour urges Arsenal board to do this one thing for Mikel Arteta

To some fans, Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal a better team since he became our manager, and Ray Parlour thinks that he is the right man for the job and he has urged the club to back the Spaniard in the next transfer window.

Arsenal struggled at the start of this season under Unai Emery, and their poor run of form saw the Spaniard lose his job.

Arteta was given the job at the end of last year and he has managed to get the club to arrest their early-season slump, to some extent.

Arsenal has had inconsistent moments since the turn of the year, but they remain one of the best teams in the league by 2020 results only.

Like most Arsenal fans, Parlour has seen the good work that Arteta has done at the Emirates Stadium, but he doesn’t think that the club can build on that if they don’t invest in Arteta’s rebuilding project.

The 47-year-old told SunSport: “Arteta is the right man to take the club forward and you have to take a gamble to get better players.

“The problem will be attracting the players. They have to sell the club.

“Investment will be very important. To get back into the Champions League, which is massive revenue, it probably takes a bit of a gamble. More quality of players.

“Football is all about money now. To have any chance to break back in the top four you have to spend money.

“It doesn’t always mean buying really expensive players – it’s about the right recruitment. Look at the positions you need.

“Your scouting has to come into their own. And they need the right characters.”