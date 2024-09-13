Ray Parlour urges Arsenal to forget about their missing players

Arsenal’s preparations for the match against Tottenham have been overshadowed by concerns that Martin Odegaard is injured and could miss the fixture.

This potential absence, along with that of Declan Rice, means two of Arsenal’s key midfielders may be unavailable for the game, leaving the Gunners worried about how these absentees will affect their performance.

However, losing both stars doesn’t spell disaster. Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour faced similar situations during his playing days when key players were sidelined. Despite those challenges, the team maintained a positive mindset and managed to secure results.

Parlour believes Arsenal should adopt the same attitude now, staying optimistic about their chances against Spurs.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“You can never think that you’re missing players, ‘We’re going to struggle today’.

“You’ve got to go out and think, ‘Hang on a minute, there’s another opportunity here’.

“It’s a similar situation to this weekend. Jorginho won’t be used a lot but he’s probably a big influence in the dressing room and can come in, when needed, to do a brilliant job for the team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Tottenham away from home will be a tough task for us, but we have won on our last two visits to the Tottenham Stadium, so we have to be confident despite missing key men.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…