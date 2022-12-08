Ray Parlour urges Arsenal to sign PL striker similar to Ian Wright

Former Arsenal man Ray Parlour believes Brentford striker Ivan Toney is a top player with similarities to Ian Wright, another Gunners legend.

Toney has been in superb form since Brentford gained promotion back to the Premier League last season and continues to lead the line well for them this term.

His form made him one of the favourites to be named in the England squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Gareth Southgate eventually dropped him, but Toney is a solid striker who probably should play at a bigger club than the Bees.

While discussing attacking options for Arsenal, Parlour said to Sports Lens:

“The problem you’re going to have in January is who’s available? I’ve always said Ivan Toney of Brentford. I’d go and try to get him if I could. I don’t think you’ll get him in this window but he’s who I’d go for. I think he’s similar to Ian Wright the way he plays and scores his goals. I know Marcus Thuram at Borussia Mönchengladbach could be available because his contract is up at the end of the year,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has been in terrific form since he came back to the Premier League and he is certainly good enough to play and shine for us.

However, he has to be a player Mikel Arteta considers suitable to his system before we move for him. Parlour has played at the highest level, but his recommendation will not persuade us to buy anyone.

