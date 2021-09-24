Ray Parlour urges Arsenal to sign their target who has “got everything”

Ray Parlour is a huge fan of Brighton midfielder and Arsenal transfer target, Yves Bissouma and he has urged the Gunners to sign the Malian.

Bissouma has constantly been linked with a move to Arsenal for some time now, but the Gunners brought in Albert Sambi Lokonga and Emile Smith Rowe in the summer as midfield reinforcements.

Bissouma didn’t join any of his other suitors and has continued to impress for the Seagulls in this campaign.

Arsenal can still get their man even though he won’t be cheap, considering how much the South Coast club made them pay for Ben White in the last transfer window.

Parlour is always thrilled to watch the former Lille midfielder play, and he wants to see him play for his former club at the Emirates.

In a recent praise-filled comment on the midfielder, he insisted the Malian was top-class and claims he is one player he wants to see playing for Arsenal.

‘I’ve said for a long time that Bissouma is a top-class player,’ Parlour said on TalkSport.

‘I would love to see him at Arsenal, I said that in the transfer window: the one player I would like to see is Bissouma.

‘I think he’s got everything. He’s efficient on the ball, he can put his foot in as well, he can pass.

‘He probably could score a few more goals I should imagine, but he’s not in the position to score goals. He’s the one that is going to keep everything ticking.’