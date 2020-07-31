Ray Parlour urges Arsenal to win the race for international defender

Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal to enter the race for Manchester City defender, John Stones and try their best to land him.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad as Pep Guardiola considers other defenders to be better than him at the moment.

The Citizens have even closed in on a £40m move for Nathan Ake from Bournemouth after the Cherries’ relegation, and his arrival will push Stones down the pecking order even further.

The Englishman has now been linked with a move away from the Etihad with recent reports claiming that West Ham is set to land him for £20m because David Moyes is keen to manage him.

Parlour has hailed the defender and claimed that Arsenal should make a move for him.

He admitted that the defender has struggled for form recently, but he remains one that can get better with good management.

“That would be a great deal for West Ham if they can get him for £20m, especially when you look at Ake who is going to City for £40m,” the former Gunners midfielder told talkSPORT via Mirror Sports.

“Arsenal are desperate for a centre-half… why don’t you take your chance and try and go in and bid for Stones?

“He’s had a bad time in recent years and he hasn’t really gone to where they thought he might go to.

“But you don’t become a bad defender overnight, he just needs that bit of coaching.

“And that’s where it could be key with Arsenal because obviously Arteta has worked with him over the last few years at Man City.

“But if West Ham could get him for that price it would be a great deal, an absolutely brilliant deal.”