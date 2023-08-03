Ray Parlour reveals what Edu told him about the rest of Arsenal’s transfer window

Arsenal chief Edu has done an excellent job completing major transactions and infusing much-needed talent into Arteta’s side.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber have all joined, and that’s not the end of the incomings; there are still more deals to be finalised, one of which is David Raya’s.

Anyway, after Raya’s swoop, Ray Parlour argues Edu needs to sell 3 to 4 players that Arteta believes will not play much next season in order to freely continue the spending spree.

“I speak to Edu, and he can’t give too much away because it’s very confidential what they’re trying to do, but I know for a fact he wants to get a few players out, three or four players who are probably not going to feature,” said Parlour, who was speaking to Mirror Football. “They’re all on good contracts, so it’s sometimes difficult to do that, but I’m sure he’s working very hard on doing that.

“If the players can agree to leave and go to other clubs, then maybe there is room for another player coming in, but I don’t know who; I’m sure he’s been keeping tabs on everyone. He’s a good lad, Edu, and I think the most important thing now is to get three or four players out of the club and probably release a bit of money that way.”

Albert Lokonga, Matt Turner, and Nicolas Pepe will most likely be the first players Edu wants to get rid of. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney were recently linked to exits, but that changed as they are now seem to be firmly in Arteta’s plans.

Daniel O

