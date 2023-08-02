Raya pursuit shows that Arteta means business and wants the best squad possible

Given how outstanding Aaron Ramsdale has been, many people were surprised by Arsenal’s pursuit of David Raya. But don’t you think Arteta is simply relaying a message?

Which message? Raya, according to speculation, will not be joining Arsenal as a first-choice or backup goalie but rather as a competition for Ramsdale. So, if Arteta is willing to chop and change his keepers, which is unusual, it is clear that he will not be taking any prisoners next season. It would be a declaration of intent and a strong warning to the players to never allow their levels to drop.

Anyone who isn’t performing well will be replaced by someone who can do better. In midfield, Emile Smith-Rowe, Fabio Vieira, and Jorginho will compete for the positions of Odegaard, Havertz/Rice, and Partey, while Ben White will strive to start ahead of Jurrien Timber or William Saliba.

Arteta must have learned from his previous mistake of sticking with Thomas Partey and Rob Holding in his starting lineup when they underperformed last April.

Aside from not taking prisoners in his squad next season, Arteta’s desire to sign Raya when Ramsdale is capable, as well as how far he went to bring Rice on board, should be a clear signal that the project at the Emirates has progressed to the point where top players will be bought, even if there are others already on board.

Arteta wants a good squad, one with enough options for him and players who push each other.

The boss certainly seems to be making ruthless decisions all over the pitch….

Daniel O

