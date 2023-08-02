Raya pursuit shows that Arteta means business and wants the best squad possible

Given how outstanding Aaron Ramsdale has been, many people were surprised by Arsenal’s pursuit of David Raya. But don’t you think Arteta is simply relaying a message?
Which message? Raya, according to speculation, will not be joining Arsenal as a first-choice or backup goalie but rather as a competition for Ramsdale. So, if Arteta is willing to chop and change his keepers, which is unusual, it is clear that he will not be taking any prisoners next season. It would be a declaration of intent and a strong warning to the players to never allow their levels to drop.
Anyone who isn’t performing well will be replaced by someone who can do better. In midfield, Emile Smith-Rowe, Fabio Vieira, and Jorginho will compete for the positions of Odegaard, Havertz/Rice, and Partey, while Ben White will strive to start ahead of Jurrien Timber or William Saliba.
Arteta must have learned from his previous mistake of sticking with Thomas Partey and Rob Holding in his starting lineup when they underperformed last April.
Aside from not taking prisoners in his squad next season, Arteta’s desire to sign Raya when Ramsdale is capable, as well as how far he went to bring Rice on board, should be a clear signal that the project at the Emirates has progressed to the point where top players will be bought, even if there are others already on board.
Arteta wants a good squad, one with enough options for him and players who push each other.
The boss certainly seems to be making ruthless decisions all over the pitch….
Daniel O
I agree 100 % with the article regarding MA being ruthless… but can we, with hand on heart, say that Ramsdale was / is untouchable after last season?
Too much showboating, errors with the passing out and not improving on last season… in my opinion.
Still love his attitude regarding the badge and, with proper coaching, he will improve.
Good transfer and while Mr Kronkie is wiling to release the money, why not?
Raya pursuit shows that Arteta doesn’t really remember about Ospina and wants another ball-playing GK
Goalkeeepers are like any other players. Need to have
competition
Arteta is putting the club first, and has since day one – which is what we all want.
We just need some real competition for Saka now.
A fan once said Arteta is smart and hungry, he went on to say that’s a terrible combination to have and it could be dangerous for Arsenal, really?
Now just competition for the striker position.