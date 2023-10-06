Raya and Trossard nominated for monthly Premier League awards

Arsenal’s goalkeeper David Raya has received a nomination for the Save of the Month award for his outstanding save that denied Brennan Johnson his first goal for Tottenham during the North London derby. Raya’s exceptional save showcased his goalkeeping abilities and played a crucial role in the match.

Arsenal announced on their website that Raya is competing against some of the top-class goalkeepers in England for the Save of the Month honour.

In addition to Raya’s nomination, the club also revealed that Leandro Trossard’s impressive goal against Everton has been nominated for Goal of the Month for September. Trossard’s goal was instrumental in securing Arsenal’s first victory at Goodison Park since 2017, and its quality made it a clear candidate for the Goal of the Month award.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya’s save and Trossard’s goal are two moments that have kept us close to the top of the league standings as much as possible and it is good to see them get recognised for how they have performed in those moments.

We expect them to maintain their good standards and deliver top performances for us in more matches.

