Raya and Zinchenko feature in behind closed doors friendly

David Raya made his unofficial debut for Arsenal in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Luton Town, where the Gunners secured a 3-0 victory against the newly promoted Premier League team.

Mikel Arteta’s team has maintained a positive run of form throughout the summer, and this momentum carried into their latest outing following their previous win against Nottingham Forest in the league.

In the ongoing transfer window, Arsenal has bolstered their squad by adding Raya to their ranks. The goalkeeper’s arrival adds another layer of competition, as he will vie for a starting spot alongside Aaron Ramsdale.

For the friendly against Luton, Raya stood between the posts for Arsenal and managed to keep a clean sheet, as reported by Sam Dean from The Daily Telegraph. Leandro Trossard contributed two goals to Arsenal’s victory, with Bukayo Saka adding another to secure the 3-0 win.

The friendly also marked the return of Oleksandr Zinchenko to the team. With this positive result under their belt, Arsenal will now set their sights on their upcoming match against Crystal Palace, aiming to continue their successful streak.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is nice for Raya to get some minutes in an Arsenal shirt and the return of Zinchenko to fitness is also fantastic news.

The Gunners will now hope they can get a solid team together and defeat Crystal Palace at the weekend as we build momentum at the start of the season.

