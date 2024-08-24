Raya distributes credit to the team for his huge save against Villa

David Raya made at least one stunning save as Arsenal secured a 2-0 win against Aston Villa this evening.

The Spaniard continues to justify the decision to sign him despite Aaron Ramsdale’s strong performances.

Raya kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League last season and is on track to do the same this campaign.

While Arsenal’s solid defence often contributes to his clean sheets, Raya was in outstanding form against Villa, and his save to deny Ollie Watkins could be considered one of the best of his career.

However, Raya believes it took more than just his saves for Arsenal to win the game, sharing credit with his teammates for their collective effort in securing the victory.

He said on the BBC:

“Everyone is a hero because we work together. It’s not just me saving the ball. It was a crucial moment in the game where it was 0-0 and they had chances and I was there to save Ollie’s [Watkins] header.”

Raya is such a fantastic goalkeeper who fills us with confidence even when our defence is breached.

The Spaniard deserves all the praise he is getting, and hopefully, he will remain consistently good.

