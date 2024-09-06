Raya earns two Save of the Month nominations for a pair of stunning saves in August

David Raya has continued his impressive form from last season, earning two Premier League Save of the Month nominations for August. After joining Arsenal on an initial loan from Brentford last season, Mikel Arteta faced criticism for bringing him in, especially with Aaron Ramsdale already in the squad. However, Raya justified the decision by finishing the season with the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

Arsenal boasts one of the best defences in the league, and Raya’s outstanding performances have contributed significantly. According to Arsenal Media, two of Raya’s saves from August have been shortlisted for the Premier League’s Save of the Month award.

The first nomination came from Arsenal’s victory over Wolves, where Raya made a remarkable save to deny Jorgen Strand Larsen’s powerful header, which seemed destined for the net. The second, even more impressive, was his quick reaction to stop a close-range effort from Ollie Watkins after an initial shot had bounced off the crossbar, leaving Raya seemingly out of position.

Raya’s consistent performances have solidified his reputation as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe, giving Arsenal a strong foundation as they pursue success this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya has been a key player for us since we added him to our squad, and we expect him to do well this season.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…