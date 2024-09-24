Raya hands Arsenal an injury scare after the Manchester City game

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: David Raya celebrates after Bukayo Saka of Arsenal (not pictured) scored their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal has been handed an injury scare as David Raya appeared to pick up a knock following their draw against Manchester City.

The Spaniard was in outstanding form during the game, making crucial saves that helped secure a positive result for the Gunners. Without his heroics, the outcome could have been different.

While Arsenal is pleased with Raya’s contributions, Football Insider reports that he was seen limping after the match.

It’s unclear whether he was suffering from cramp or if it’s a more serious injury, but the footage has left Arsenal fans concerned.

Raya is currently one of the club’s key players, and supporters are anxious about the prospect of him missing any games due to injury.

Although Arsenal signed Neto as a backup during the last transfer window, the ideal scenario is for Raya to be available for every match.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya is too important for us to lose him, and he has proven over and over again that he can be trusted.

If we had not had him in goal for the Man City game, we may well have lost that fixture.

However, we need to rest him in the cup games so that he can play for us in Europe and the Premier League.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…