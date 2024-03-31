Raya insists Arsenal can beat any team ahead of Manchester City game

David Raya is very confident in his Arsenal team and what they can achieve ahead of their crucial match against Manchester City.

The Gunners are aiming to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table as they visit Manchester City this afternoon.

It is the biggest fixture of the weekend as Arsenal seeks to secure an unlikely win at the Etihad.

Just a point separates both clubs in the league table, and the Gunners will go four points clear of the defending champions if they win the game.

However, City is determined to secure a fourth consecutive league title, and most people believe they are the favourites to be champions in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side must be flawless to defeat the home side, but Raya insists they fear no one.

He told Arsenal Media:

“It’s Man City away and we have to focus on giving our best to try to get the three points.

“We can beat anyone in the league, we’ve shown that. We showed that at home against them when we beat them 1-0 so there’s a strong belief we can do that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fear cannot be a part of us if we want to win the league, and this means we must be prepared to defeat any opponent we face.

The boys are in the right frame of mind ahead of this game, and it feels like we will return with the three points.

