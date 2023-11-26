Raya insists he and Ramsdale have a good relationship and only want to help the team

David Raya has discussed his relationship with Aaron Ramsdale and insists they are both focused on helping the team.

Raya is spending this season on loan at Arsenal and is enjoying his spell in North London after being named the first choice.

Ramsdale was one of the best goalies in the Premier League before Raya arrived, but the Spaniard now plays ahead of him at the Emirates.

For fans, there is a huge rivalry brewing between them at the club, but Raya does not see it and insists they have a good relationship and both are focused on helping the club.

He tells the Daily Mail:

‘Everyone has their opinion. If they want to debate let them. I have a very good relationship with Aaron and both of us are there to help the team. In the end it is the manager who chooses who plays.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is still a good goalie, but we can have only one first-choice goalkeeper.

This competition for a playing spot will make the team stronger than it is now, but we may be forced to offload Ramsdale in the summer if he is desperate to play regularly again.

As long as Raya keeps performing well, we will not need to sign a new goalie in a long time.