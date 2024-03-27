Raya is causing a selection headache for Spain manager

David Raya has emerged as a strong candidate for the Spain number one shirt after his impressive performances for Arsenal this season.

The goalkeeper moved to the Emirates from Brentford on loan in the summer and has been superb.

He challenged Aaron Ramsdale for the Gunners’ first-choice spot and won, becoming the number one since then.

Raya is playing a pivotal role in leading Arsenal towards potential success in both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Mikel Arteta is unwavering in his belief that Raya is the club’s best goalkeeper, and Raya has garnered support from those who initially doubted his abilities at the start of his loan spell.

While Spain has long trusted Unai Simon as their number-one goalkeeper, Raya’s exceptional form has now made him a strong contender for La Roja’s starting role.

Levante EMV reports that their national team manager, Luis de la Fuente, faces a significant selection dilemma and is struggling to decide whether to stick with Simon in goal or elevate Raya to the number one position.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya is a brilliant goalkeeper, and his first season at the Emirates has been successful.

The Brentford loanee is proving to be one of the best players in his position in the league and Europe and might soon become Spain’s number one.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…