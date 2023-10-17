Raya opens up on his relationship with Ramsdale

David Raya has shared insights into his relationship with Aaron Ramsdale after he assumed the number-one spot for Arsenal from the Englishman.

The Spaniard is currently on loan at the Emirates from Brentford, but following his impressive performance as the first-choice goalkeeper, we anticipate that Arsenal will secure him on a permanent basis.

While there have been supporters of the decision to make him the first choice, some fans have also questioned it, suggesting that he is not necessarily superior to Ramsdale.

This rivalry could potentially turn the two goalkeepers into adversaries at the club, but Raya has revealed that they actually support and help each other instead.

He said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“The relationship? It’s very good,” said Raya. “At the end of the day, we are mates, which is the important thing. We have a very healthy relationship. There are no problems.

“We push each other every day in training: when he’s a little bit down, I push him, and when I’m a little bit down [he does the same].

“We train three goalkeepers, four at the most, for hours a week, and you need that kind of relationship because otherwise, the training is not going to go well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We require both goalkeepers to provide mutual support to maintain a healthy dressing room, and Raya’s remarks are encouraging in this regard.

Healthy competition will prove advantageous for the club as we strive to secure numerous trophies and perform well in all the competitions we are participating in.

