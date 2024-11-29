Raya
Arsenal News Latest News

Raya reveals he was convinced about joining Arsenal even before they approached him

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

David Raya has shed light on his move to Arsenal, revealing that he had admired the club long before they approached him. This admiration made it an easy decision to join the Gunners when the opportunity arose. The Spanish goalkeeper, now in his second season with Arsenal, initially joined on loan before making the move permanent. During his first season, he played a crucial role in the club’s near-title-winning Premier League campaign, establishing himself as one of the league’s standout goalkeepers.

Raya’s exceptional performances have continued this term, with his crucial saves keeping Arsenal competitive in their matches. His move to North London was no accident; the Gunners had been tracking him for years. Even before signing Aaron Ramsdale, Mikel Arteta reportedly had his eye on the Spaniard. Despite the delay in signing him, it’s clear Raya was equally eager to join Arsenal.

David Raya of Arsenal celebrates
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Speaking about his decision, Raya shared how seamless it was to commit to Arsenal when the call came. As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, he said:

“All the effort and work has been worth it. Every child dreams of playing for a team as big as Arsenal. When Arteta calls me, he tells me the project and explains how everything works. I didn’t even have to think about it; I wanted to be there. Since I arrived in England, I always paid a lot of attention to Arsenal.”

Raya’s words underscore the global appeal of Arsenal as one of football’s most iconic clubs, a reputation that continues to draw top talent. His passion for the club and belief in Arteta’s vision demonstrates why he has seamlessly integrated into the team. With such dedication, Raya is poised to remain an integral part of Arsenal’s success as they aim to secure major silverware.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Kiwior v Sporting Club
Arsenal is determined to only sell and not loan out star in January
Jesus preseason against Man Utd
Brazilian club now thinks it will take time to sign Arsenal man
Julen Lopetegui
‘They have two teams’ Julen Lopetegui knows Arsenal’s quality is overwhelming
Posted by

Tags David Raya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors