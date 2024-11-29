Raya reveals he was convinced about joining Arsenal even before they approached him

David Raya has shed light on his move to Arsenal, revealing that he had admired the club long before they approached him. This admiration made it an easy decision to join the Gunners when the opportunity arose. The Spanish goalkeeper, now in his second season with Arsenal, initially joined on loan before making the move permanent. During his first season, he played a crucial role in the club’s near-title-winning Premier League campaign, establishing himself as one of the league’s standout goalkeepers.

Raya’s exceptional performances have continued this term, with his crucial saves keeping Arsenal competitive in their matches. His move to North London was no accident; the Gunners had been tracking him for years. Even before signing Aaron Ramsdale, Mikel Arteta reportedly had his eye on the Spaniard. Despite the delay in signing him, it’s clear Raya was equally eager to join Arsenal.

Speaking about his decision, Raya shared how seamless it was to commit to Arsenal when the call came. As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, he said:

“All the effort and work has been worth it. Every child dreams of playing for a team as big as Arsenal. When Arteta calls me, he tells me the project and explains how everything works. I didn’t even have to think about it; I wanted to be there. Since I arrived in England, I always paid a lot of attention to Arsenal.”

Raya’s words underscore the global appeal of Arsenal as one of football’s most iconic clubs, a reputation that continues to draw top talent. His passion for the club and belief in Arteta’s vision demonstrates why he has seamlessly integrated into the team. With such dedication, Raya is poised to remain an integral part of Arsenal’s success as they aim to secure major silverware.

