Raya reveals how Ramsdale has reacted to being dropped

David Raya has opened up on how Aaron Ramsdale has responded to losing the first-team spot at Arsenal.

Raya has been the goalkeeper for Arsenal in their last two matches, and in both games, the team managed to keep a clean sheet.

Fans were initially surprised when Mikel Arteta chose to start the summer signing in goal for Arsenal’s match against Everton. However, Raya performed well, which earned him a continued place in the team when the Gunners faced PSV in their subsequent Champions League game, where he once again maintained a clean sheet.

The decision to sign Raya has faced criticism because Ramsdale has been considered one of the top goalkeepers in England since his move to the Emirates. Nevertheless, Arteta has stressed the importance of having healthy competition for positions within the team, suggesting that Raya could potentially become the new first-choice goalkeeper.

However, the question remains: How has Ramsdale responded to this setback?

Raya says, as quoted by Goal.com:

“He has been great. He is a great team-mate, a leader as well. He is a great lad and a great keeper as well, we are team-mates and that is the main thing. It is something every player has to do (which is) back yourself to get in the team, and that is why I moved to Arsenal.”

Raya is one of the best goalies in England and his arrival should inspire Ramsdale to get better.

However, if the Spaniard is a much better goalie, he could take up the number one spot in the long term.

