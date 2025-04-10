Raya reveals one advice he has been giving Rice since he joined Arsenal

Declan Rice delivered a standout performance for Arsenal in their recent fixture against Real Madrid, scoring two exceptional free kicks and showcasing a new facet of his attacking potential. The English midfielder has been widely recognised for his long-range capabilities and set-piece prowess, but his brace against the Spanish giants has added fresh momentum to the discussion surrounding his role in dead-ball situations.

Prior to his double against Real Madrid, Rice was already acknowledged as a player capable of producing spectacular goals from outside the penalty area. He has also earned a reputation as one of the most consistent corner-kick takers in English football. Despite this, he has not always been the designated free-kick specialist for the Gunners, nor has he consistently taken on shooting opportunities from distance. That trend, however, may now be shifting.

Goalkeeper David Raya, who has played alongside Rice for two seasons at Arsenal, believes his teammate possesses a powerful and accurate strike and should be encouraged to take more shots from outside the box. The Spanish shot-stopper, speaking to Arsenal Media, highlighted the quality of Rice’s finishing ability saying

“I don’t think people realise what a strike he has and I’ve been telling him since I came to Arsenal to shoot more from outside the box because he has a hell of a strike and he showed it today.”

He added: “He needs to shoot more because he has a hell of a strike. He has a deadly weapon.”

Raya’s comments underline the growing expectation that Rice will adopt a more proactive approach when in possession near the opposition’s goal. His ability to strike the ball with power and precision could make him an even more influential figure in Arsenal’s midfield, especially in tightly contested matches where set-pieces and long-range efforts often prove decisive.

With confidence running high and public backing from his teammates, Rice may now be entrusted with more responsibility in attacking scenarios, particularly when opportunities arise for long-range efforts. If he continues to deliver goals of such quality, it will be difficult for Mikel Arteta to ignore his potential as a regular free-kick taker moving forward.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…