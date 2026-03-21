Raya reveals why he chose Arsenal despite strong Bayern Munich interest

David Raya was close to securing a move from Brentford to Bayern Munich before ultimately joining Arsenal, initially on loan, with the deal later made permanent. His performances at Brentford had established him as one of Europe’s finest goalkeepers, attracting interest from several top clubs and leaving him with a significant career decision to make.

A Defining Career Move

Bayern Munich’s interest was driven in part by a serious long-term injury to their first-choice goalkeeper, creating an urgent need for reinforcements. However, Arsenal won the race for his signature, underlining their ambition and intent. At the time, Aaron Ramsdale was firmly established as Arsenal’s number one and widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Despite this, Arsenal pursued Raya, resulting in a situation where the club effectively had two first-choice goalkeepers competing for the same position. That competition eventually resolved itself following Ramsdale’s departure, allowing Raya to establish himself as the undisputed first choice. His impact has been significant, with the Spaniard securing back-to-back Golden Glove awards at the Emirates Stadium.

Raya Explains His Decision

As reported by the Metro, Raya has now explained why he chose Arsenal over other suitors. He said:

‘Just obviously the coach, the philosophy that when they came for me, the project that was there, the club was rising.

‘I just wanted to make a big step in my career coming from Brentford and I think Arsenal was the best team to do it.

‘Obviously it was raising such a young squad as well and I think it was the best choice I’ve made to come to this club.’

His comments highlight the influence of Mikel Arteta and the club’s long-term vision. Arsenal’s status as one of the world’s biggest clubs also makes them an attractive destination, and it is understandable why Raya opted to move to North London and become part of Arteta’s evolving project.