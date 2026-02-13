Raya thinks Arsenal needs to get stronger at defending setpieces

David Raya has acknowledged that Arsenal were uncomfortable when defending set pieces during their meeting with Brentford yesterday. The encounter proved demanding for the Gunners, who remain determined to maintain momentum as the season approaches its conclusion.
Under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have developed into one of the strongest versions of the team in recent memory. The squad are intent on securing the title, fully aware that finishing behind the champions once again would overshadow the progress they have made. With so much at stake at the Emirates, consistency and resilience are essential.
Set Piece Strength and Vulnerability
Arsenal have been effective in a variety of attacking situations and, in recent seasons, have become particularly adept at scoring from set pieces. Their organisation and delivery have frequently provided a decisive edge. However, proficiency in attacking dead-ball scenarios must be matched by defensive solidity.
An increasing number of teams now pose significant threats from such situations, and Brentford are among them. Equipped with a player capable of launching long throws that create disorder in defensive areas, they repeatedly applied pressure through restarts. Arsenal were forced to contend with a succession of dangerous deliveries, highlighting an area requiring refinement.
Raya Calls for Improvement
As reported by Premier League Productions, Raya reflected candidly on the challenge. He said, “We twisted a few things in terms of the pressing and with the ball and it worked. We dominated most of the second half; they created a lot of set-pieces, we know they’re good from them and we just need to be stronger in those situations.
“We’re still in a great position. We have to focus on ourselves; we go again. We have the FA Cup on Sunday and then we go again in the Premier League on Wednesday.”
His comments underline the need for improvement while maintaining belief in their overall position.
Without Saliba, Havertz and Merino, we were always likely to be vulnerable to the aeriel threat posed by Brentford on their tight pitch .That said, when defending set pieces we need to focus on the ball, not the opposition players.Ball watching in normal build up play is rightly criticised as to allow opponents to “run off” defenders invariably leads to trouble.In the case of set pieces, including throw ins, this is not as important as the aim must be to win the first ball.The constant violations of the rules in the box which go unpunished by referees is ruining the game as a spectacle imo, and something needs to be done about it.The game is beginning to rival Rugby in terms of the scrummaging which is allowed to take place , and i have always been under the impression that the game should be dependant predominantly on skills produced by the feet .