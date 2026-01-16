Raya wins Premier League award with stunning December save

David Raya has been named the Premier League Save of the Month for December following a remarkable stop for Arsenal in their 2-1 victory over Brighton. The Spaniard’s save, which denied Yankuba Minteh what would have been a late equaliser, has earned widespread praise and underlines his importance to the Gunners’ defensive structure.

Raya’s impact at Arsenal

Arsenal boasts a talented defensive unit, but Raya has quickly established himself as a key figure between the posts. Initially, Aaron Ramsdale was the first-choice goalkeeper, and the signing of Raya raised some questions at the time. However, the Spaniard has silenced his critics with consistent performances, earning back-to-back Golden Glove awards in the Premier League and positioning himself as a contender to secure a third consecutive award by the end of the season.

His reliability is a major factor in Arsenal conceding relatively few goals across all competitions. Nearly every month, Raya produces a save that could be considered Save of the Month, demonstrating not only his shot-stopping ability but also his composure under pressure. His performance against Brighton is a prime example, helping secure crucial points in a tightly contested match.

Recognition and prospects

According to Arsenal Media, Raya’s stop against Minteh has now officially been voted Premier League Save of the Month. His form has convinced fans and pundits alike that he will remain a central figure at the Emirates Stadium for years to come. With his consistency and skill, it is expected that Raya will continue to earn accolades and potentially secure further monthly awards as the season progresses.

Raya’s presence provides Arsenal with confidence at the back, reinforcing the idea that the goalkeeper is a pivotal component of the team’s success and one of the reasons they continue to compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions.