Raya won’t join Arsenal just to be a backup to Ramsdale says Perry Groves

Mark Goldbridge made a comment a few days ago about Mikel Arteta needing to think about his goalkeeping department, alleging Arsenal can’t trust Ramsdale, and we were like, What is this man talking about?
Then, this weekend, it was suddenly revealed that Mikel Arteta is interested in signing David Raya in order to add competition to his goalkeeping department.
If David Raya joins, no one knows who will be Arsenal’s first choice at goal, but Raya will demand promises of game time if he joins. Why would the Spaniard require guarantees? Former Arsenal attacker Perry Groves stated on talkSPORT that Raya ought to realise that at his age (27) he needs to be playing consistently and that he may use this to his advantage when considering his exit from Brentford (considering Bayern Munich is also interested).
“Raya wouldn’t go there to be a number two to see if he can oust Ramsdale! He hasn’t got the time in his career (to do that).
“There’s no way David Raya would go to Arsenal (as a backup); Ramsdale is number one,” Groves said.
There’s talk that Manchester United approached him (Raya) about a move to Old Trafford a while back, and he stated that he was eager to compete for a starting spot.
The message is clear: Aaron Ramsdale must improve his performance or risk becoming a backup himself….
Before signing David Raya, Arteta should remember about David Ospina. He was another ball-playing GK with great reflexes, yet too small to deal with long crosses and towering opponents in set-pieces
In my opinion, Robert Sanchez would be a better option, because he is way bigger, younger and used to play for a high ball-possession/ press-resistant team. I also think Sanchez is better in penalty situations, because of his stature
The problem is Sanchez will be way more expensive, because of his age and contract length
You’re damn right. I agree.
The headline…..I agree.
We have seen in the past when the gaffer likes a player how quickly it can turn into an obsession. The gaffer has a long standing intrest in Raya, not sure why his £10 mill release clause was never triggered three years ago.
Arteta subsequently opted for Ramsdale from Sheffield United for £30 mill that same summer.
But the gaffer has remained a huge fan of Raya technical abilities and distribution with his feet, his recent stat in saving goals may have become just a little too much to ignore.
Raya inclusion at Arsenal will upset the apple cart for Ramsdale, who has been caught napping a few times at his near post.
I’m not in support of this but let’s see what happens.
I don’t believe Arteta will bring in Raya, for me, this imo seems like a wake up call for Ramsdale to get him to step up his game
I think Arteta is genuinely looking for a new top class goalkeeper to sign him this summer. But if Turner leaves to pasture new elsewhere this summer. Hence, the Arsenal interest shown in David Raya to sign him as replacement to Turner if he haooorns to leave.
But talking of size, is Author Okonkwo the Arsenal’s current no 4 goalkeeper not sizable enough to mann the golo post for Arsenal in the Epl next season? As he is giantary but if Arteta will give him the chance to mann it.
We will play 60 games a season.
38 PL matches
6-13 CL matches
Carabao 1-6 matches
FA cup 1-6 matches
I don’t remember but have they scrapped the replays?
Anyways, plenty of matches for 2 keepers