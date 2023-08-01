Raya won’t join Arsenal just to be a backup to Ramsdale says Perry Groves

Mark Goldbridge made a comment a few days ago about Mikel Arteta needing to think about his goalkeeping department, alleging Arsenal can’t trust Ramsdale, and we were like, What is this man talking about?

Then, this weekend, it was suddenly revealed that Mikel Arteta is interested in signing David Raya in order to add competition to his goalkeeping department.

If David Raya joins, no one knows who will be Arsenal’s first choice at goal, but Raya will demand promises of game time if he joins. Why would the Spaniard require guarantees? Former Arsenal attacker Perry Groves stated on talkSPORT that Raya ought to realise that at his age (27) he needs to be playing consistently and that he may use this to his advantage when considering his exit from Brentford (considering Bayern Munich is also interested).

“Raya wouldn’t go there to be a number two to see if he can oust Ramsdale! He hasn’t got the time in his career (to do that).

“There’s no way David Raya would go to Arsenal (as a backup); Ramsdale is number one,” Groves said.

There’s talk that Manchester United approached him (Raya) about a move to Old Trafford a while back, and he stated that he was eager to compete for a starting spot.

The message is clear: Aaron Ramsdale must improve his performance or risk becoming a backup himself….

