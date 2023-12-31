Raya believes he has been “challenged” by Arsenal move but “really happy” with it

According to David Raya, Arsenal is one of the top clubs in the world. Raya, the new Arsenal No. 1 if the last few months are any indication, who joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford this season, loves his experience at the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s been a great change, a great move,” he said on Arsenal.com. “I’ve experienced a lot of new things, especially at a club as big as Arsenal. It’s one of the best clubs in the world, so the challenge has been incredible and I’m still adapting to the club and everything here.

“Pressure is what you put on your shoulders. If you believe in yourself, you’ve got a big part to play and I don’t try to think so much about it. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment, every single training session and, every time I go on the pitch, to help the team. I’m just focusing on that and not focusing so much on the pressure or what’s going on outside the club.

“It’s not that you have to be mentally stronger, it’s just new challenges that I have never experienced, so just trying to adapt as quickly as possible to a title race and playing in the Champions League for the first time. I’ve dealt very well with all of that stuff so I’m really happy with how it’s going and hopefully it can go better.”

David Raya, who joined the Gunners as the alleged backup keeper for then-Arsenal first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, is gradually establishing himself in the current Arsenal lineup. Last weekend, many people couldn’t stop applauding him for his great performance against Liverpool.

Though he has been labelled shaky at times, Mikel Arteta appears to still trust him and must have a compelling reason to do so week in and week out, while Aaron Ramsdale, possibly the best Premier League goalkeeper last season, sits on the bench.

That said, it will be intriguing to see if Aaron Ramsdale will try to depart during the winter transfer window or if he has accepted his situation at the Emirates. Raya could be in Arsenal’s line-up to stay, but as he said “it can go better”.

Maybe Raya really can improve even further the more he plays?

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…