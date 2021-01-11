RB Leipzig makes a decision over the transfer of Arsenal target

RB Leipzig has decided against selling Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target of the Gunners for some time now as they look to revamp their defence. He was targeted initially by Unai Emery, and Mikel Arteta has maintained that interest.

RB Leipzig knows that several teams want him, but they are challenging for the league title in Germany and they will not want to lose such an important player at this stage of the season.

Romano says that he has a release clause of €42m payable by any team that wants to sign him, but it will only come into effect in the summer.

Any team that wishes to land him before the end of the season would have to make a crazy offer that is worth more than his release clause to make the move happen.

He Tweeted: “RB Leipzig are not open to sell Dayot Upamecano in January. He’s expected to leave the club next summer – many clubs interested and set to open talks with his agent. The release clause value is €42m. ⛔️ #transfers #Leipzig”