RB Leipzig troll Arsenal after Dayot Upamecano signs new deal

Arsenal has been on the hunt for Dayot Upamecano for a long time now and this summer was another opportunity for them to try and land him.

The Frenchman has, however, just signed a new contract with RB Leipzig that will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2023.

They made the announcement in a cheeky way on Twitter and one Arsenal fan made it easier for them to troll the Gunners.

The German side’s Twitter account posted a tweet that reads: “Ring ring” with a phone emoji, just before they announced that Upamecano has signed a new deal.

An Arsenal fan commented on the post saying: “is that Arsenal phoning for Upamecano”

The admin then replied by trolling Arsenal by simply saying: “Rejects call”

This response delighted rival fans who made several comments on the tweet, but some Arsenal fans had mixed reactions to it.

One fan said: “We’ll take him next year instead.”

Another fan said: “upa is overrated hes so irrelevant that i cant even spell or pronounce hes name”

Mikel Arteta’s side can still land the Frenchman because Leipzig isn’t a team that will hold on to a sellable player, but the Gunners will have to pay more for his signature now.