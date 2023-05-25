RB Liepzig sets a limit on how much they will spend on Arsenal man

RB Leipzig is among the clubs anticipated to pursue Folarin Balogun at the conclusion of this season, following his impressive loan spell at Reims throughout the current campaign.

The young striker made a significant impact in the French top flight, emerging as one of the leading scorers in the competition.

With a promising future ahead of him, it is uncertain whether Balogun will remain at Arsenal, as the Gunners have prioritised the addition of more experienced players to their squad.

This suggests that Arsenal might be open to the idea of selling Balogun, and Leipzig is hopeful of securing his services for an appropriate transfer fee.

According to Sports Bild, the German club has a vacancy for a striker but is unwilling to exceed a sum of 30 million euros for any potential target.

This figure may prove sufficient to entice Balogun away from Arsenal, as the Gunners are expected to consider accepting a fee in that range in order to offload the player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has done well at Reims, but playing for Arsenal is a different ball game as we seek to win trophies.

He simply is not experienced enough to lead our attack, so we can sell him and use the money to improve our squad.

