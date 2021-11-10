Re-watch Player of the Month Ramsdale’s October highlights

Aaron Ramsdale has beaten both Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Magalhaes to be Arsenal Player of the Month for October.

The goalkeeper has been in fine form since displacing Bernd Leno in the pecking order, and continued his fine run of form last month by helping us to pick up eight points in the division, including two clean sheets.

His Man of the Match performance against Leicester likely stood out in the minds in the decision making, pulling off a number of saves to deny the Foxes a single goal in our final match of October.

🥁 Introducing our October Player of the Month… ⭐️ Aaron Ramsdale ⭐️ 🏆 Congratulations, @AaronRamsdale98! 🥳 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 10, 2021

The England international picked up 60% of all votes to take down the award, a surprisingly one-sided poll considering that Emile Smith Rowe was our best player statistically that month, as shown by his place in the WhoScores’s Premier League Team of the Month for October.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League October Team of the Month pic.twitter.com/DIijdOvuxg — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 1, 2021

On our showing against Watford, Smith Rowe and Ramsdale could well be in line to battle it out once for for this month’s Player of the Month award too…

Patrick