“Reactive, rather than proactive” Journalist discusses Arsenal’s plans for January

Arsenal is gearing up for a crucial January transfer window as they aim to strengthen their squad and maintain their push for the Premier League title. The Gunners have enjoyed a solid run of form, but with Liverpool sitting atop the league and showing no signs of slowing down, Arsenal must remain focused on winning their games and staying competitive.
Despite boasting some of the best players in the league, Arsenal understands that further reinforcements could make a significant difference, particularly as the challenges of the second half of the season loom large. The January window, often seen as a difficult time for transfers, presents both an opportunity and a risk. Arsenal’s approach to this window will be critical in determining their success in the coming months.
Charles Watts, speaking to Caught Offside, shed light on Arsenal’s likely strategy for January, stating:
“Arsenal are always reluctant to do business in January, and the message heading into this window through conversations I’ve had has always been that the club would be reactive, rather than proactive in the market. That’s understandable, but this does feel like something that they have to react to. Losing Saka for around ten weeks is a hammer blow. It’s as simple as that.”
This pragmatic approach has historically been Arsenal’s stance during the mid-season window, focusing on calculated and necessary moves rather than knee-jerk decisions. However, the loss of Bukayo Saka, arguably their most influential player, for around ten weeks is a significant blow that could force the club’s hand. Replacing his creativity and consistency is no small task, and Arsenal must decide whether to bring in reinforcements to cover for his absence.
The need to adapt and strengthen is clear. While Liverpool’s dominance may make the title race challenging, Arsenal’s focus should remain on bolstering their squad and maintaining their performance levels. By capitalising on the January window, they can set themselves up for a strong finish to the season and ensure they remain competitive on all fronts.
Arsenal are in the place no top team wants to be in. They have a full squad with depth at every position, but lack of productivity (Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at center forward, Raheem Sterling as Saka’s rotational player, left back, despite playing seven different players in that role – Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Partey, Calafiori, Timber, and Lewis-Skelly) and injuries (Jesus, Odegaard, Ben White, Saka, Takahiro Tomiyasu) have made any title chase borderline impossible.
The Gunners would need to win out – take 57 points from the second half of the season, to match Liverpool’s projected output of 96 goals. It is not an entirely impossible task, and Liverpool may falter, but the Mersey-siders have a deeper, more well-balance squad than Arsenal. Their depth in attack, midfield, and defense have allowed them to weather their own injury woes (Konate, Gomez, Bradley) better than Arsenal.
Bringing in capable replacements – players Arsenal could reasonably expect to match the injured/unproductive players’ productivity , would be expensive, and perhaps upset Arsenal’s team chemistry as well as the club’s long-term personnel strategy.
Take center forward, for example. Havertz is a good player and is productive. Not as productive as needed to win a title, but decent. But in a part-time role at Chelsea, he was awful. Signing Isak, Vlahovic, Gyokeres, or Watkins would instantly relegate Havertz to a squad role. While Saka is injured, he might push out to the right side, but at the end of the season, when Sterling returns to Chelsea, Arsenal would have Trossard, Jesus, Havertz, their new forward, Saka, Martinelli; six players vying for three spots. Not awful on paper, but Havertz is not an effective bench player and neither is Jesus. Only Saka is a naturally right-sided winger/forward, and Arsenal’s investment in their front line would be massive relative to output.
A better approach might be to return Sterling and sign a natural right winger in January. S0. omeone like Wilfried Gnonto, who had the potential to grow into a starting role, but would not threaten a healthy Saka’s place in the team. In the summer, accept that Jesus and Havertz are not an effective forward pairing, and sign a legitimate 20 goal threat as well as either a journeyman rotational player or younger player with potential. (Isak and Liam Delap, for example).