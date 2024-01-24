Reading boss expects sell-out crowd as they attempt to beat Arsenal Women for the first time ever

Arsenal face Reading tonight in a must-win game to ensure they win Group D regardless of how the Tottenham v Southampton game pans out.

Jonas Eidevall and the girls expect to win the game. But one may wonder what Reading, also known as the Royals, expects from that game. Reading manager Liam Gilbert understands how brilliant Arsenal are, and he values the opportunity to face them. He realises that this is a game that will undoubtedly see their stadium packed to the brim, given that his side’s fans have sold out their stands, and he expects Gooners to turn out in large numbers.

Even if some feel the game is merely a formality for them, he wants them to fight since, given where they are now, every win matters as it demonstrates their growth.

Gilbert told Reading’s club website: “We know the challenge ahead, and there is no point shying away from it; you just have to look at the calibre of players.

“It’s an occasion that I know all of us are looking forward to, as a sportsperson you want to play against the best, and we will make sure we don’t hide away.

“We’re expecting a real big crowd; our fans have sold out their allocation, and we know Arsenal fans always travel well, so it’ll be an environment and the type of football game that you relish.

“Getting this opportunity as a manager, and of course players, to test yourself against the best in the country and to have it on home soil, we just have to give it everything we’ve got and put in a performance our fans can be proud of.”

Reading Women have never beaten Arsenal women; the best result for them from that fixture is a draw. In 15 games against Arsenal women, they have drawn two and lost 13. I’m sorry for them, but as excellent as this Arsenal team is, they are the Gunner women’s next victims.

COYGW!!!!!

Michelle Maxwell

