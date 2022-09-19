‘Real authority and confidence’ – Wright full of praise for stand-out star

Ian Wright is thoroughly impressed by Granit Xhaka’s performances this season, with the fan’s favourite claiming Arsenal are finally getting the star we have seen perform for Switzerland previously.

The midfielder has been one of our best players so far this season, with his assist at the weekend’s victory over Brentford standing out as just one of his incredible moments at present.

While Xhaka has previously been one to be picked on for below-par performances, with his previous outburst having stuck in many fans’ minds, but he has been winning more and more fans over in recent seasons, and Wright is one who is now impressed by what he can bring for our side.

“For me, Granit Xhaka is a player that we’re finally see play like he does for Switzerland,” Wright told Match of the Day followers (via the Express). “He’s playing in a position that suits him, playing more offensively. He’s playing with real authority and confidence.

“Lately he’s been able to find space and from there he can be really dangerous because, for me, he’s got easily one of the best left-foots in the Premier League. It’s a great cross for the Jesus goal, it’s fantastic. He can also do the defensive stuff, he gets back and get his foot in there.

“He set the tempo for Arsenal off the ball. I’m really pleased for him because I was one of his staunchest critics. But now we’re seeing the best of Granit Xhaka.”

I can’t lie, the 29 year-old is playing out of his skin so far this season, with his new advanced role seemingly bringing the best out of him, and he could well be one of the most important players in our side at present.

Does anyone still want to see the midfielder replaced in the near future?

Patrick

