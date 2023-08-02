Real Betis is considering a move for Arsenal youngster

Real Betis has expressed interest in signing Arsenal youngster Marcelo Flores after his loan spell with Real Oviedo in Spain last season. The Mexican player is considered one of Arsenal’s top talents and decided to take a chance on himself by moving to Real Oviedo on loan.

While the start of his loan spell was promising, Flores faced challenges and struggled for game time in the second half of the season. As he is unlikely to get significant playing time at Arsenal this season, he may be open to another loan move to continue his development.

A report from Estadio Deportivo reveals that Real Betis has identified Flores as a potential addition to their first team. The Spanish club is eager to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season and sees Flores as a good fit for their team.

If Betis can reach an agreement with Arsenal, they might secure the services of Marcelo Flores and provide him with the opportunity to gain valuable experience and playing time in La Liga, furthering his development as a promising young talent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Flores was one of our key players in the academy and has the potential to become a top first-team star for us.

However, he needs game time, which will not come if he remains at the Emirates.

Hopefully, the club can strike an agreement with another team for him to join them on loan if they fail to secure one with Betis.

