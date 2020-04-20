Real Betis set their asking price for Arsenal target

Real Betis have set their asking price for Nabil Fekir as Arsenal and Milan lead the teams looking to sign the Frenchman.

The midfielder has been one of Europe’s top midfielders in recent years and he came very close to joining Liverpool as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

The move to Anfield fell through before he made a surprising move to Betis last summer.

He has struggled with injuries this season, but when he has played, he has shown his undoubted quality and that has attracted the interest of Arsenal.

The Gunners reportedly want to sign him in the summer as they look for more creativity.

Mesut Ozil is no longer effective and although Mikel Arteta has given him a second chance, the German still isn’t good enough for Arsenal if they want to reach the next level.

After making Fekir a target, the Gunners would have been wondering how much it would take for them to land the former Lyon man.

A report from Spain has that answer for them, with AS claiming that Betis will accept any bid from £50 million upwards.

The Spanish side wants to get as much money as possible from a player they signed for just £20 million in the summer.

They reportedly will owe Lyon 20 percent of any profit they make from his sale.