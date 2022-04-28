Real Betis set to return to Arsenal for another potential signing

Real Betis shopped at Arsenal in the summer when they signed Hector Bellerin on loan for the rest of this season.

The Spanish side has enjoyed the talents of the full-back and that might motivate them to sign another player from the Emirates.

Todofichajes claims they are now looking to sign Alexandre Lacazette in the summer as a free agent.

They have just won the Copa del Rey, which guarantees that they would play European football next season.

They know they need to strengthen their squad to achieve success on the continental stage and see Lacazette as a goal-scorer who can help their efforts.

The report claims they have already held talks with the striker’s entourage and hope to find an agreement by the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has not shown he is good enough to lead our attack into the future, and we need a better striker.

The Frenchman is also heading into his 30s, and we haven’t been lucky with giving new deals to players around that age.

We can only wish him luck on his next adventure with Betis or any other suitor.

Our focus is now on finding new strikers who can bring more goals to our team for the 2022/2023 campaign.