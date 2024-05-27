Real Betis wants to beat Arsenal to La Liga goalkeeper

Arsenal could be beaten to the signature of Las Palmas star Álvaro Valles by Real Betis.

The goalkeeper has had a fantastic season at his current club and has remained one of the finest players in the Spanish top flight.

Arsenal was first linked with a move for him earlier in the season through a report on Relevo.

The Gunners need to sign a backup to David Raya as they anticipate the departure of Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

Ramsdale does not want to remain the second choice at the Emirates and might ask to leave.

Valles is one of the goalkeepers Arsenal has lined up to act as his replacement if he leaves.

However, a report on Fichajes claims he has also entered the radar of Real Betis, and the Spanish side will look to add him to their squad this summer.

The report claims Betis is willing to make Valles their first choice, a prospect which could make him choose to move to the La Liga side over Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Valles did well in this campaign and he can become a good alternative to Raya if we sign him.

Raya is also Spanish and they might get along well better than Ramsdale, but the ex-Sheffield United man must leave before we sign anyone new.

