“Real determination” Ian Wright positive after Arsenal win over Crystal Palace

Ian Wright expressed his satisfaction with Arsenal’s performance in their 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace this afternoon.
The Gunners entered the match on the back of three consecutive losses and were in dire need of a win. Taking advantage of a much-needed break, they spent some days in Dubai before the fixture, aiming to settle nerves and refresh the players for the challenging second half of the season.
Facing a struggling Crystal Palace side, Arsenal dismantled their opponents effortlessly. Despite Palace having a poor game, Arsenal capitalised on their chances, and Wright is pleased with the team’s overall performance.
He said on Premier League productions:
“I thought Arsenal played very well. They had lost three games on the spin and had to come with real determination and spirit to show they can get back right on track.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Palace did not have a good game, but our boys deserve credit for ensuring they won the fixture.
It is a good way to return to action, and hopefully, we can go on a winning run and get back into the title race, as Liverpool and Manchester City now have the advantage.
I did say that Trossard is the best finisher as a number 9 regarding shots to goals. It so happens that although Trossard played on the left, it was when he switched to the middle lane and ran into the box ( as he would have, had he played as a number 9) to show composure to place the ball in the net from a pass by Jesus on the left.
Why Arteta doesn’t start Trossard as a number 9 is beyond belief, seeing as the STATs show this to be his best Goal contribution position. The STATs don’t lie. Why is Arteta so stubborn sticking with Nketiah and Jesus as a number 9. Not only does he fail to recognise the STATs, he won’t even invest into a new TargetMan or play Tossard as a number 9. Not sure his gamble will pay off come the end of the season.