“Real determination” Ian Wright positive after Arsenal win over Crystal Palace

Ian Wright expressed his satisfaction with Arsenal’s performance in their 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Gunners entered the match on the back of three consecutive losses and were in dire need of a win. Taking advantage of a much-needed break, they spent some days in Dubai before the fixture, aiming to settle nerves and refresh the players for the challenging second half of the season.

Facing a struggling Crystal Palace side, Arsenal dismantled their opponents effortlessly. Despite Palace having a poor game, Arsenal capitalised on their chances, and Wright is pleased with the team’s overall performance.

He said on Premier League productions:

“I thought Arsenal played very well. They had lost three games on the spin and had to come with real determination and spirit to show they can get back right on track.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Palace did not have a good game, but our boys deserve credit for ensuring they won the fixture.

It is a good way to return to action, and hopefully, we can go on a winning run and get back into the title race, as Liverpool and Manchester City now have the advantage.

