“Real historic night” Rice reacts to his stunning brace against Real Madrid

Declan Rice delivered what was arguably his finest performance in an Arsenal shirt, scoring twice to help his side secure a commanding 3-0 victory over Real Madrid last night. The result has given the Gunners a vital advantage going into the second leg of the quarter-final, where they are likely to face an intense challenge in Madrid.

Despite Arsenal’s bold and relentless approach from the outset, they were unable to find a breakthrough in the first half. This left them exposed to the possibility of conceding, which could have resulted in either a draw or defeat—outcomes that would have made the return leg far more difficult. The players were fully aware that a dominant win at home was the most effective way to take control of the tie, as failing to do so would likely lead to severe consequences in the Spanish capital.

No player seemed to understand the importance of this more than Declan Rice. His performance was not only dominant in midfield but decisive in front of goal. He scored two stunning free kicks that not only broke the deadlock but also left Real Madrid visibly shaken while sending the home crowd into absolute rapture.

After the match, Rice expressed his amazement at the response he received. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:

“I’m speechless, this has never happened to me before!

“This is the quarter-final and we know how much this night meant. It’s a real historic night for the club. I’m so happy.

“They [his free-kicks] were really good. To be honest with you, I’m not used to all of this praise and media and just people saying how good the free-kicks were! I’ve seen them back a few times now but I think I’ll be up watching it all night. It’s an incredible moment, I can’t believe it.”

That performance will likely go down as one of the standout moments in Rice’s career. Few would have predicted beforehand that he would be the one to make such a defining impact, but on a night when Arsenal needed a leader, he delivered in style.