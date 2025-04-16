Real Madrid 0-1 Arsenal – Where are the Madrid players now?

Last week, I paid tribute to our last trip to the Bernabéu by looking back at the Arsenal XI that famously started that unforgettable night in 2006. Now, here’s hoping that in twenty years’ time, I’ll be writing a similar piece about the current Arsenal squad.

To get us in the mood ahead of Wednesday’s showdown, let’s turn the spotlight on the other side. What happened to the 11 players we beat that evening in the Spanish capital?

Iker Casillas (Goalkeeper)

One of only two Galácticos who started that night and went on to lift another Champions League title. By 2014, Casillas had become Real’s ‘cup goalkeeper’, and his six clean sheets were instrumental in securing La Décima. He holds the record for playing in the Champions League for 20 consecutive years. He retired in 2020 after suffering a heart attack and is now forging a career as a commentator.

Cicinho (Right Back)

The Brazilian never quite matched the form he showed in South America during his time in Europe. At 44, he’s spoken candidly about his struggles with depression, which began during his stint in Spain. He has admitted turning to alcohol and drugs to battle those inner demons.

Sergio Ramos (Centre Back)

The only player from that match still playing professionally, now captaining Monterrey. In his debut season at Madrid, he played centrally only due to an injury crisis, but he would later shift permanently to centre-back. Renowned for his set-piece goals and infamous gamesmanship, Ramos is one of the most decorated Spaniards ever, with a World Cup, two Euros, and four Champions League titles.

Jonathan Woodgate (Centre Back)

His Real Madrid career was hampered by injuries, managing just 14 appearances. He did go on to score the winner for Spurs in the 2008 Carabao Cup Final—his sole winners’ medal—but his fitness issues persisted. As a manager, his highlight came with Bournemouth, guiding them to the play-offs. He’s currently part of Middlesbrough’s coaching staff under Michael Carrick.

Roberto Carlos (Left Back)

A household name and serial winner, but by 2006, many fans and media considered him past his best. At 32, with Champions League and World Cup medals already under his belt, criticism began mounting. Since retiring, he’s dipped into management, including spells in Turkey and India.

Thomas Gravesen (Defensive Midfield)

Frequently labelled as one of Real’s most disappointing signings, the Dane drew criticism from fans, media, and even team-mates for his overly physical approach. Post-football, however, he has found success elsewhere—rumoured to have made millions through property investment and poker.

David Beckham (Right Midfield)

At the time, few realised just how pivotal his move to LA Galaxy would become. Not only did Beckham generate massive revenue for MLS, but a clause in his contract granted him the option to purchase an expansion team for $25 million—an opportunity he used to become the owner of Inter Miami.

Zinedine Zidane (Attacking Midfield)

After hanging up his boots, Zidane stayed close to the club, taking on roles as special advisor, Sporting Director, and coach of Real Madrid B before eventually managing the first team. His four-year tenure as manager was legendary—three consecutive Champions League titles. Despite his success, he’s shown little interest in managing elsewhere since.

Guti (Attacking Midfield)

Apart from one final playing season in Turkey, Guti spent over three decades with Real Madrid. He joined the youth team in 1986 and later coached within the club’s academy for five years. His only senior managerial position to date was a brief spell at Almería.

Robinho (Left Midfield)

In many ways, Robinho became the face of the Abu Dhabi United Group’s takeover of Manchester City, joining as their first marquee signing. Ironically, he had arrived in England thinking he was signing for Chelsea. He is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for sexual assault.

Ronaldo (Striker)

Much like Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo was nearing the end of his prime in 2006. Fans and media criticised his fitness and growing weight—a result, he later revealed, of being diagnosed with hypothyroidism, which eventually led to early retirement. Today, he is the owner of Real Valladolid.

So there it is—the story of the XI we beat on one of the greatest European nights in Arsenal’s history. With another visit to Madrid upon us, here’s hoping the current crop create memories just as unforgettable.