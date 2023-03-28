Real Madrid adds Arsenal man to their shopping list

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus has been added to Real Madrid’s shopping list ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian only moved to the Emirates from Manchester City at the start of this season and has been a key player at the club.

He is one of the catalysts for Arsenal’s success this season as the Gunners seek to win the Premier League when the term finishes.

He has missed some months through injury, but Mikel Arteta’s side will need him for the remaining games of the season.

However, his future might become uncertain in the summer, with Defensa Central revealing Jesus is on a shortlist of strikers Real Madrid has prepared for themselves.

The Gunners will not want to sell, but it is never easy for a player to turn down Madrid.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been one of our best players this term and it should not surprise us that some clubs have an interest in his signature.

The striker has been accomplished in European football since he played at City, so Madrid has probably been following him for a long time.

However, he would need to show some loyalty by turning down their advances and remaining at the Emirates.

