Real Madrid adds Arsenal target to their shopping list

Real Madrid has become the latest team to be linked with a move for Arsenal’s target, Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer according to a report from Spain via DiaroMadrista.

The Norwegian has been developing very well at Celtic Park and he looks set to make a move to a big side this summer.

His development was helped greatly by Brendan Rodgers when the Leicester City boss was the manager of the Hoops and he reportedly wants a reunion with Ajer at the King Power Stadium.

This latest report, however, is claiming that Real Madrid has now become the latest team to be interested in the defender.

The report claims that Zinedine Zidane is now focused on signing defenders who can play if the Madrid side cannot call on Raphael Varane or Sergio Ramos, and he considers Ajer as a player that can do a job.

Arsenal is expected to sign at least one more defender when the transfer window reopens as they look for a partner for William Saliba.

Mikel Arteta has been linked with a number of defenders this season, but Ajer fits the profile of the kind of defender he would want to manage.

The Norwegian is young but accomplished, and Arteta would feel that he can make him even better.