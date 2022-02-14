Real Madrid adds Arsenal’s target to their transfer wishlist

Real Madrid has added Youri Tielemans to their transfer wishlist ahead of a very important summer transfer window.

The Belgian is out of contract at Leicester City in 2023 and he has rejected the offer of a new deal from them.

This has opened the door for him to leave at the end of this season so that Brendan Rodgers can make some money off his sale.

The Daily Mail maintains that Arsenal remains interested in the former AS Monaco man and will try to get a deal done.

However, it would not be straightforward for them to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad as they face competition from Manchester United.

Fichajes.net has now added Real Madrid to his list of suitors and claims Los Blancos will look to lure him to Spain in the summer.

They are looking to bolster their squad at the end of this season and he could now become one of the players that will join Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Competing with Real Madrid for a player would be hard, but it doesn’t mean we cannot sign Tielemans ahead of them.

At Madrid, he would almost certainly have to settle for a bit-part role.

However, at Arsenal, he would be an important player and lead the charge as we return to winning trophies.

