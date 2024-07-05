Real Madrid and Arsenal battling it out for a Spanish goalkeeper

Real Madrid has joined Arsenal in the race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the finest goalkeepers in Spain and is being tracked by top European clubs.

Real Madrid, the biggest club in Spain, has been monitoring Garcia for some time. Arsenal, on the other hand, already has two good goalkeepers but faces the possibility that Aaron Ramsdale might ask to be sold during this transfer window. Ramsdale has lost his status as the first-choice keeper at the Emirates, and Arsenal is open to the idea of his departure.

Garcia is being considered as a potential replacement for Ramsdale. Even if Ramsdale remains at Arsenal, the club might still pursue Garcia to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

According to Football Espana, Real Madrid is as serious as Arsenal about signing Garcia. Both clubs are likely to make him their third-choice goalkeeper, given they each already have two strong options in that position.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Garcia has been doing well, which is the only reason we have been linked with a move for him, but we expect him to pick the best club for himself when the time comes.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…